International Biotechnology Trust PLC Boosts Stock Position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV)

International Biotechnology Trust PLC raised its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 283,233 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,700 shares during the quarter. KalVista Pharmaceuticals accounts for 1.8% of International Biotechnology Trust PLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. International Biotechnology Trust PLC owned approximately 1.16% of KalVista Pharmaceuticals worth $6,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vivo Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% in the first quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 1,863,296 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,868,000 after buying an additional 245,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 40.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,559,488 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,062,000 after buying an additional 446,108 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 222.1% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,287,661 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,080,000 after buying an additional 887,951 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 606.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,133,772 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,117,000 after buying an additional 973,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $26,204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.28% of the company’s stock.

Get KalVista Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ KALV traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $19.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,958. The company has a market capitalization of $477.52 million, a PE ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.82. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.01 and a 12-month high of $45.00.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.05. As a group, equities research analysts predict that KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KALV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.43.

In other KalVista Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 10,000 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total transaction of $241,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Yea sold 5,000 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total transaction of $102,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,961.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About KalVista Pharmaceuticals

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for KalVista Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KalVista Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.