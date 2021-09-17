International Biotechnology Trust PLC Buys 48,000 Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

International Biotechnology Trust PLC raised its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 138.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,633 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 48,000 shares during the quarter. Halozyme Therapeutics comprises approximately 1.0% of International Biotechnology Trust PLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. International Biotechnology Trust PLC owned 0.06% of Halozyme Therapeutics worth $3,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 2.8% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 37,375 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 4.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 508,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,111,000 after buying an additional 21,124 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 3.0% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 12,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 6.3% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 49,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after buying an additional 2,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $282,000. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HALO remained flat at $$42.05 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 6,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,066,434. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.17 and a 12 month high of $56.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.13. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 8.24, a current ratio of 8.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.56.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.19. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 230.77% and a net margin of 55.45%. The business had revenue of $136.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 147.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 40,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total value of $1,842,395.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total value of $2,298,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,160 shares in the company, valued at $26,991,745.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 225,315 shares of company stock valued at $9,750,746 in the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HALO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.67.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

