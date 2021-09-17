International Biotechnology Trust PLC Buys Shares of 17,000 Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

International Biotechnology Trust PLC bought a new position in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GH. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Guardant Health by 28.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 464,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,636,000 after buying an additional 102,483 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Guardant Health by 0.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,513,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Guardant Health by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 197,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,435,000 after purchasing an additional 11,019 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Guardant Health by 1,026.6% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Guardant Health by 131.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 71,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,888,000 after purchasing an additional 40,446 shares in the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GH shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.00.

Guardant Health stock traded up $2.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $129.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 955,540. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.20. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.66 and a 12 month high of $181.07. The company has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.68 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 19.30 and a current ratio of 19.57.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.09). Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 116.99% and a negative return on equity of 37.35%. The firm had revenue of $92.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.63 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ian T. Clark sold 10,559 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,372,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,470. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.27, for a total transaction of $613,148.18. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,117,560.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,361 shares of company stock valued at $3,190,158. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

