International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Trading Down 5.4%

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)’s stock price dropped 5.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $134.97 and last traded at $135.40. Approximately 111,451 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 2,828,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at $143.12.

IFF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.11 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.56.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $149.43 and its 200-day moving average is $144.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.31, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.96.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.32%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. On average, research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. This is a positive change from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.04%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 16.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 446,095 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $66,647,000 after buying an additional 63,334 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.2% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 13,811 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the second quarter worth about $1,558,000. Mariner LLC raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.8% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 14,364 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 331.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,725,275 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $257,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,741 shares in the last quarter. 90.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

