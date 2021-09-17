International Isotopes Inc. (OTCMKTS:INIS) Short Interest Update

International Isotopes Inc. (OTCMKTS:INIS) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,000 shares, an increase of 120.1% from the August 15th total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 127,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS INIS traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,508. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.27. International Isotopes has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.12. The company has a market cap of $55.25 million, a P/E ratio of 11.01 and a beta of -0.37.
About International Isotopes
