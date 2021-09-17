International Isotopes Inc. (OTCMKTS:INIS) Short Interest Update

International Isotopes Inc. (OTCMKTS:INIS) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,000 shares, an increase of 120.1% from the August 15th total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 127,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS INIS traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,508. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.27. International Isotopes has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.12. The company has a market cap of $55.25 million, a P/E ratio of 11.01 and a beta of -0.37.

About International Isotopes

International Isotopes, Inc engages in the manufacture of nuclear medicine calibration and reference standards cobalt tele therapy sources, as well as radioisotopes and radiochemical for medical research and clinical devices. It operates through the following segments: Radiochemical Products, Cobalt Products, Nuclear Medicine Standards, Radiological Services.

