Interra Copper (OTCMKTS:IMIMF) Trading 25.1% Higher

Interra Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:IMIMF) shares traded up 25.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.10 and last traded at $0.10. 15,560 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 56,754 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.08.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.16.

Interra Copper Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IMIMF)

Interra Copper Corp., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource properties in Canada and the United States. It owns interest in the Bullard Pass gold property that consists of 171 mineral claims totaling approximately 3,420 acres located in Yavapai County, Arizona.

See Also: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Interra Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interra Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.