Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company develops drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases and other disorders of the central nervous system. Its product candidates include ITI-007, ITI-002 and ITI-009 which is in clinical trials. Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock traded up $1.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $34.50. 360,423 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 530,911. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.31 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.59. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 1-year low of $22.92 and a 1-year high of $44.80.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $20.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.04 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 37.50% and a negative net margin of 425.79%. The business’s revenue was up 952.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 101.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 235,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,628,000 after buying an additional 119,017 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 663,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,074,000 after buying an additional 225,202 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 87,653 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after buying an additional 23,599 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 20,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $386,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

