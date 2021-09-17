Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.050-$11.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $10.830. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.05 billion-$11.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.94 billion.Intuit also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.940-$0.990 EPS.
Shares of Intuit stock traded down $2.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $570.39. 927 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,243,425. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Intuit has a fifty-two week low of $295.37 and a fifty-two week high of $582.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $539.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $465.06.
Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38. Intuit had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 21.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Intuit will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.
Several analysts have commented on INTU shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intuit from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $481.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Intuit from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Intuit from $498.00 to $621.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $530.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Intuit from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $470.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $544.55.
In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 2,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.53, for a total value of $1,137,435.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,819,222.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory N. Johnson sold 14,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.43, for a total value of $8,199,718.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,693.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 60,447 shares of company stock valued at $33,808,533. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.
Intuit Company Profile
Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.
