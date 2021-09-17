Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.050-$11.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $10.830. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.05 billion-$11.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.94 billion.Intuit also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.940-$0.990 EPS.

Shares of Intuit stock traded down $2.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $570.39. 927 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,243,425. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Intuit has a fifty-two week low of $295.37 and a fifty-two week high of $582.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $539.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $465.06.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38. Intuit had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 21.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Intuit will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 31.22%.

Several analysts have commented on INTU shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intuit from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $481.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Intuit from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Intuit from $498.00 to $621.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $530.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Intuit from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $470.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $544.55.

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 2,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.53, for a total value of $1,137,435.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,819,222.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory N. Johnson sold 14,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.43, for a total value of $8,199,718.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,693.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 60,447 shares of company stock valued at $33,808,533. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.