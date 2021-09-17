Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Shares Gap Up to $24.89

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $24.89, but opened at $26.50. Invesco shares last traded at $26.26, with a volume of 99,039 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Invesco from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. upgraded Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Invesco in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Invesco from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.86.

The stock has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. Invesco had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Invesco’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Invesco’s payout ratio is 35.23%.

In related news, Director Andrew Tak Shing Lo sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total value of $3,736,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVZ. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Invesco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $396,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Invesco by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 147,822 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,728,000 after purchasing an additional 43,161 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,810,000 after purchasing an additional 27,798 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Invesco by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 41,578 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 2,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 297,797 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,510,000 after acquiring an additional 37,294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.85% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Company Profile (NYSE:IVZ)

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

