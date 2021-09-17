Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF (NASDAQ:ISDX) Short Interest Up 302.8% in August

Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF (NASDAQ:ISDX) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, a growth of 302.8% from the August 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of ISDX stock opened at $31.17 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.71. Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $21.50 and a 12 month high of $32.28.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $413,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF by 223.7% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 120,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,728,000 after acquiring an additional 83,611 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF by 88.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 97,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,884,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000.

Further Reading: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.