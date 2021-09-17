Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMVM) Shares Purchased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMVM) by 390.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,733 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,119 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XMVM. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF by 518.0% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF during the second quarter valued at about $390,000. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF during the first quarter worth about $396,000.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA XMVM opened at $45.75 on Friday. Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.28 and a fifty-two week high of $49.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.67.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XMVM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMVM).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.