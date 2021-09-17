Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) by 34.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,815 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 14,160 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.06% of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,437,292 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $22,522,000 after acquiring an additional 268,147 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma acquired a new stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $167,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 258,792 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,267,000 after acquiring an additional 9,545 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,988 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,951,000. 13.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IIM opened at $17.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.32. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $14.53 and a twelve month high of $17.29.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.064 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Profile

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

