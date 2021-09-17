Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) and Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) Financial Comparison

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) and Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and profitability.

Profitability

Get Investors Bancorp alerts:

This table compares Investors Bancorp and Veritex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Investors Bancorp 28.31% 10.64% 1.11% Veritex 30.32% 9.38% 1.27%

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Investors Bancorp and Veritex, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Investors Bancorp 0 2 4 0 2.67 Veritex 0 0 1 1 3.50

Investors Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $14.94, suggesting a potential upside of 5.52%. Veritex has a consensus target price of $32.50, suggesting a potential downside of 7.64%. Given Investors Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Investors Bancorp is more favorable than Veritex.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

75.1% of Investors Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.6% of Veritex shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of Investors Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.7% of Veritex shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Investors Bancorp has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Veritex has a beta of 1.75, meaning that its share price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Investors Bancorp and Veritex’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Investors Bancorp $1.07 billion 3.27 $221.58 million $0.94 15.06 Veritex $369.19 million 4.71 $73.88 million $1.56 22.56

Investors Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Veritex. Investors Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Veritex, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Investors Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Veritex pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Investors Bancorp pays out 59.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Veritex pays out 51.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Investors Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Investors Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Veritex beats Investors Bancorp on 11 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

Investors Bancorp Company Profile

Investors Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers personal, small business, and commercial banking solutions. Its services include financial education, lending, investments and planning, treasury management, and industry. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Short Hills, NJ.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products; mortgages; and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for Investors Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.