iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) Stake Boosted by Nikulski Financial Inc.

Nikulski Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,209 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,491 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Nikulski Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $3,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth about $54,107,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $20,129,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 161.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 319,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,319,000 after purchasing an additional 197,426 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 376,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,457,000 after buying an additional 149,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 161.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 190,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,922,000 after buying an additional 117,819 shares during the period.

BATS:EFAV remained flat at $$78.88 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 272,893 shares. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.85. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $64.68 and a 52-week high of $76.51.

