iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Sold by Bellwether Advisors LLC

Bellwether Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Petix & Botte Co acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $967,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 151.9% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 371,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,201,000 after buying an additional 8,019 shares during the last quarter.

QUAL traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $138.71. The company had a trading volume of 591,442 shares. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $138.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.64. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63.

