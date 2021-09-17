iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM) Short Interest Down 80.6% in August

iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 80.6% from the August 15th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 112,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,091,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,062,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,735,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 715.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 22,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 105.2% in the 2nd quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 5,153 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF stock opened at $62.14 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.87 and a 200-day moving average of $63.54. iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF has a 1-year low of $49.23 and a 1-year high of $68.18.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.