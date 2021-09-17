iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 299,447 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,725 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $32,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 168.9% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $108.43. 12,455 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,611,030. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.49. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $107.91 and a fifty-two week high of $110.45.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.073 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st.

About iShares MBS ETF

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Further Reading: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.