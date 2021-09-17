iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 111,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,558 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $12,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MBB. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2,006.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,501,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,633,000 after acquiring an additional 3,335,312 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,530,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,900,650,000 after buying an additional 1,392,712 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,419,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,455,000 after acquiring an additional 814,445 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,058,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,657,000 after acquiring an additional 688,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,692,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,528,000 after acquiring an additional 607,038 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $108.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $108.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.49. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $107.91 and a 12 month high of $110.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a $0.073 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st.

iShares MBS ETF Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

