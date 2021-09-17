iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:AAXJ)

Posted by on Sep 17th, 2021

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 2,251 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 7,662% compared to the average volume of 29 put options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ AAXJ opened at $87.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.71. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF has a 52 week low of $73.96 and a 52 week high of $102.44.

About iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

Further Reading: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.