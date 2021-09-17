iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:AAXJ)

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 2,251 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 7,662% compared to the average volume of 29 put options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ AAXJ opened at $87.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.71. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF has a 52 week low of $73.96 and a 52 week high of $102.44.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

