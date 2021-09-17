iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Bought by Crewe Advisors LLC

Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 76.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 802 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCZ. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 37.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,340,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253,054 shares during the period. Matson Money. Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 3,055,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,560,000 after purchasing an additional 125,542 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 11.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,840,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,055,000 after purchasing an additional 298,312 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 12.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,441,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,370,000 after purchasing an additional 261,030 shares during the period. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 8.4% in the second quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,652,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,513,000 after purchasing an additional 127,769 shares during the period.

SCZ stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.90. The company had a trading volume of 65,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,811,748. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.28 and a 200 day moving average of $74.92. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.58 and a fifty-two week high of $79.23.

