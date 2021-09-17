iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH) Shares Gap Down to $25.50

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.50, but opened at $24.99. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF shares last traded at $24.94, with a volume of 14,555 shares traded.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.01 and a 200-day moving average of $26.68.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EWH. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 8,767.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,176,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213,500 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 1,097.3% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 2,388,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189,126 shares during the period. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 170.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,045,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,275 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 271.4% during the 1st quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 1,043,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,729,000 after purchasing an additional 762,338 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 101.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,360,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,360,000 after purchasing an additional 684,314 shares during the period. 55.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

