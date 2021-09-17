iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) Shares Sold by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) by 5.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 403 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $2,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IGV. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $905,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $127,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 5,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 20,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,863,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF stock opened at $419.87 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $409.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $376.58. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a 1 year low of $123.69 and a 1 year high of $183.23.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

