iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Short Interest Down 53.1% in August

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 185,200 shares, a drop of 53.1% from the August 15th total of 394,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,242,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $110.47. The company had a trading volume of 93 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,672,275. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $110.14 and a 12-month high of $110.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.50.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

