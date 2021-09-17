iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC cut its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $336,014,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,855,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,151,000 after buying an additional 473,229 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6,959.0% during the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 458,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,371,000 after buying an additional 452,127 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 99.6% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 891,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,046,000 after buying an additional 444,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $96,788,000.

IJH stock traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $268.41. 14,939 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,239,727. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $175.98 and a fifty-two week high of $277.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $269.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $267.78.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

