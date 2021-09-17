iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Stock Holdings Decreased by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC reduced its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,038 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 14.7% in the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 245,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,219,000 after acquiring an additional 31,350 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 19,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the period. B B H & B Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 105.5% during the second quarter. B B H & B Inc. now owns 29,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,329,000 after purchasing an additional 15,055 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $39,833,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 207.9% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 25,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,701,000 after purchasing an additional 16,929 shares during the period.

Shares of IVE stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $149.03. 10,419 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 934,345. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.87. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $108.20 and a twelve month high of $152.23.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

