iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT) Stock Holdings Lowered by Nikulski Financial Inc.

Nikulski Financial Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT) by 3.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF were worth $942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Proequities Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 288.0% during the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 97 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 154.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000.

BATS:IYT traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $248.66. 146,645 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has a 12 month low of $157.65 and a 12 month high of $206.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $253.27 and a 200 day moving average of $258.94.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

