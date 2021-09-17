Isthmus Partners LLC Takes Position in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NMIH. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NMI by 102.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 22,179 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of NMI during the 1st quarter worth $211,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of NMI by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 268,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,926 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NMI by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 26,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 5,055 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of NMI by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 193,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,581,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 93.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NMIH shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NMI in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NMI in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on NMI from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.44.

Shares of NASDAQ NMIH opened at $21.93 on Friday. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.01 and a 52 week high of $26.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.70.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. NMI had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 43.40%. Equities research analysts anticipate that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

NMI Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of private mortgage guaranty insurance. It focuses on long-term customer relationships, disciplined and proactive risk selection and pricing, fair and transparent claims payment practices, responsive customer service, financial strength, and profitability. The company was founded on May 19, 2011 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

