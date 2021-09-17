iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN) PT Raised to $28.00 at Alliance Global Partners

iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Alliance Global Partners from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Alliance Global Partners’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 226.72% from the stock’s previous close.

ISUN has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded iSun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. TheStreet downgraded iSun from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st.

Get iSun alerts:

Shares of ISUN opened at $8.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $77.88 million, a PE ratio of -23.16 and a beta of 0.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.83 and a 200 day moving average of $10.50. iSun has a 52-week low of $3.25 and a 52-week high of $32.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter. iSun had a negative return on equity of 17.14% and a negative net margin of 12.95%. The business had revenue of $4.35 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iSun during the first quarter valued at $1,242,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iSun in the first quarter valued at about $352,000. Bank of The West purchased a new position in iSun in the first quarter valued at about $2,848,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iSun in the second quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in iSun in the first quarter valued at about $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

iSun Company Profile

iSun, Inc operates as a blank check company. It engages in the provision of solar engineering, procurement and construction services to the companies in the country. The company was founded on October 8, 2014 and is headquartered Williston, VT.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for iSun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iSun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.