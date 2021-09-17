Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) Shares Gap Up to $3.97

Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.97, but opened at $4.09. Itaú Corpbanca shares last traded at $4.09, with a volume of 90 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -18.05 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Itaú Corpbanca by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 133,702 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 10,420 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Itaú Corpbanca in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Itaú Corpbanca in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Itaú Corpbanca in the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Itaú Corpbanca by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 333,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 20,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Itaú Corpbanca engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It specializes in banking products such as financing, leasing, loans, insurance and credit cards. It operates through the following geographical segments: Chile and Colombia. The Chile segment consists of commercial and corporate banking, real estate and construction, large companies, retail banking, personal banking, small business, retail companies, Banco Condell consumer banking, international and treasury and other financial services.

