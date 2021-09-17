Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $0.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Iterum Therapeutics plc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It develops and markets therapies to address unmet medical needs, as well as provides anti-infectives to treat multi-drug resistant pathogens. The company’s product pipeline consists of uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections and complicated intra abdominal infections. Iterum Therapeutics plc is based in Dublin, Ireland. “

Get Iterum Therapeutics alerts:

ITRM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Gabelli upgraded Iterum Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $0.70 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. G.Research lowered Iterum Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered Iterum Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $0.69 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $0.91.

ITRM stock opened at $0.60 on Tuesday. Iterum Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $3.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.22.

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. As a group, analysts anticipate that Iterum Therapeutics will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Iterum Therapeutics by 3,304.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,560,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,914,000 after buying an additional 2,485,175 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Iterum Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Iterum Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $7,598,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Iterum Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC purchased a new position in Iterum Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $888,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.34% of the company’s stock.

Iterum Therapeutics Company Profile

Iterum Therapeutics Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of sulopenem to be potentially the first and only oral and intravenous (IV) branded penem available. The company was founded by Corey N. Fishman on June 24, 2015 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

See Also: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Iterum Therapeutics (ITRM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Iterum Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iterum Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.