ITM Power Plc (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

ITM Power Plc (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $301.75.

ITMPF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of ITM Power in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ITM Power in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank lowered ITM Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on ITM Power in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Shares of ITMPF traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,122. ITM Power has a 1-year low of $2.88 and a 1-year high of $10.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.99.

ITM Power Plc engages in the business of hydrogen energy solutions. The firm’s activities include the design, manufacture, and sale of hydrogen energy system for energy storage and clean fuel production. It also offers construction, consulting, maintenance, and other services. The company was founded by Jonathan A.

