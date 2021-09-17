J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2,191.86

J D Wetherspoon plc (LON:JDW) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,191.86 ($28.64) and traded as low as GBX 1,005 ($13.13). J D Wetherspoon shares last traded at GBX 1,005 ($13.13), with a volume of 215,299 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 460.74, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,112.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,183.56. The firm has a market cap of £1.39 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.46.

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates 875 pubs and 58 hotels. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

