Jadestone Energy (LON:JSE) Price Target Increased to GBX 90 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Jadestone Energy (LON:JSE) had its price target boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 75 ($0.98) to GBX 90 ($1.18) in a report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

JSE opened at GBX 76.50 ($1.00) on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 76.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 70.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.98, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of £354.80 million and a P/E ratio of -7.86. Jadestone Energy has a 52-week low of GBX 44 ($0.57) and a 52-week high of GBX 82 ($1.07).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Jadestone Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.06%.

Jadestone Energy plc operates as an independent oil and gas development and production company in the Asia Pacific region. The company holds 100% operated working interests in the Stag oilfield and the Montara project located in offshore Western Australia; and two gas development blocks in Southwest Vietnam.

