Jane Huang Sells 12,901 Shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Stock

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) CMO Jane Huang sold 12,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.14, for a total transaction of $4,620,364.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 145,235 shares in the company, valued at $52,014,462.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Jane Huang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 1st, Jane Huang sold 542 shares of BeiGene stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total transaction of $168,307.26.

On Thursday, July 15th, Jane Huang sold 21,000 shares of BeiGene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.42, for a total transaction of $6,980,820.00.

On Tuesday, June 29th, Jane Huang sold 1,925 shares of BeiGene stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.97, for a total transaction of $683,317.25.

Shares of NASDAQ BGNE opened at $385.24 on Friday. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $219.20 and a 12-month high of $388.97. The company has a market capitalization of $35.77 billion, a PE ratio of -26.48 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $316.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $324.70.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($5.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.74) by ($1.49). BeiGene had a negative net margin of 138.52% and a negative return on equity of 33.26%. The business had revenue of $149.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.60 million. On average, analysts forecast that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -12.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of BeiGene from $409.00 to $407.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BeiGene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $388.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $342.38.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BGNE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of BeiGene in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BeiGene by 9.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of BeiGene by 4.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BeiGene by 1,069.7% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BeiGene by 16.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the period. 60.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BeiGene Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of innovative molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111), Tislelizumab (BGB-A317), and Pamiparib (BGB-290).

