Jardine Matheson (OTCMKTS:JMHLY) Trading Up 1.1%

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JMHLY)’s stock price was up 1.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $53.50 and last traded at $53.50. Approximately 12,197 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 10,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.93.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.18.

Get Jardine Matheson alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $1.72 per share. This represents a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th.

Jardine Matheson Holdings Ltd. is a diversified Asian-based group with unsurpassed experience in the region. It holds interests directly in Jardine Pacific (100%) and Jardine Motors (100%), while its 85%-held Group holding company, Jardine Strategic, holds interests in Hongkong Land (50%), Dairy Farm (78%), Mandarin Oriental (79%) and Jardine Cycle & Carriage (75%) (JC&C).

Recommended Story: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Jardine Matheson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jardine Matheson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.