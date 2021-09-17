Jay C. Horgen Buys 2,000 Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Stock

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) CEO Jay C. Horgen purchased 2,000 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $158.01 per share, for a total transaction of $316,020.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,039,551.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:AMG opened at $159.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.44. The firm has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.37. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.19 and a 1-year high of $180.97.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $4.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.18. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The business had revenue of $586.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $590.66 million. Equities analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 17.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.30%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,515 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 257.1% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,866 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 8.2% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 2,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. grew its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 9.2% during the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 2,659 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. 98.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. upped their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $213.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. upped their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $213.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $167.00 to $202.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $246.00 price target (up previously from $213.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Affiliated Managers Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.00.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

