JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate company. It manages residential, office, retail and mixed-use properties. JBG SMITH Properties is based in Arlington, United States. “

Separately, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of JBG SMITH Properties in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of JBGS stock opened at $29.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.97, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.98 and its 200 day moving average is $31.93. JBG SMITH Properties has a 12 month low of $22.63 and a 12 month high of $34.98.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.36). JBG SMITH Properties had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 14.87%. On average, equities analysts predict that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBGS. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 252.9% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in JBG SMITH Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JBG SMITH Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.14% of the company’s stock.

About JBG SMITH Properties

JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Multifamily, and Other. The company was founded on October 27, 2016 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

