JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate company. It manages residential, office, retail and mixed-use properties. JBG SMITH Properties is based in Arlington, United States. “
Separately, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of JBG SMITH Properties in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.
JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.36). JBG SMITH Properties had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 14.87%. On average, equities analysts predict that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBGS. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 252.9% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in JBG SMITH Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JBG SMITH Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.14% of the company’s stock.
About JBG SMITH Properties
JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Multifamily, and Other. The company was founded on October 27, 2016 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.
