Jefferies Financial Group Increases Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Price Target to $115.00

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) had its price objective increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $90.00 to $115.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ASAN. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Asana from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. FBN Securities started coverage on Asana in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Asana from $50.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Asana from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Asana from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $65.79.

Shares of ASAN stock opened at $117.86 on Monday. Asana has a 52-week low of $20.57 and a 52-week high of $119.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.67 billion and a PE ratio of -65.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.38.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $89.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.26 million. Asana had a negative return on equity of 288.11% and a negative net margin of 89.91%. The company’s revenue was up 72.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Asana will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 13,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $100.00 per share, with a total value of $1,391,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of Asana stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.34, for a total transaction of $1,186,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 498,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,557,432.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 1,313,915 shares of company stock valued at $98,884,400 and sold 121,032 shares valued at $8,422,818. 54.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASAN. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Asana by 28.1% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,460,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,756,000 after buying an additional 1,416,035 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Asana by 144.0% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,314,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,711,000 after buying an additional 3,726,575 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Asana by 17.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,922,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,383,000 after buying an additional 877,385 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Asana by 2,403.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,209,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,098,000 after buying an additional 4,041,050 shares during the period. Finally, 12 West Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Asana during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,448,000. 33.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

