Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on Crown (NYSE:CCK)

Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Crown (NYSE:CCK) in a research note issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 26.85% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Truist Securities began coverage on Crown in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Truist began coverage on shares of Crown in a research report on Monday. They issued a “positive” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Longbow Research began coverage on shares of Crown in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Crown from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.88.

Shares of CCK opened at $108.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $105.46 and a 200-day moving average of $104.00. The company has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.18. Crown has a one year low of $71.92 and a one year high of $114.55.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 38.22% and a net margin of 5.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. Analysts expect that Crown will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director B Craig Owens purchased 2,000 shares of Crown stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $105.62 per share, for a total transaction of $211,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $320,662.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 3,735 shares of Crown stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $411,634.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown by 108.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Crown by 2,292.0% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. 86.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

