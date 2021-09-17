Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Gamma Communications (OTCMKTS:GAMCF) to Underperform

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Gamma Communications (OTCMKTS:GAMCF) from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Gamma Communications stock opened at $28.54 on Monday. Gamma Communications has a one year low of $28.54 and a one year high of $28.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.43.
About Gamma Communications
