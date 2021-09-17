Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Gamma Communications (OTCMKTS:GAMCF) to Underperform

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Gamma Communications (OTCMKTS:GAMCF) from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Gamma Communications stock opened at $28.54 on Monday. Gamma Communications has a one year low of $28.54 and a one year high of $28.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.43.

Get Gamma Communications alerts:

About Gamma Communications

Gamma Communications plc provides communications and software services for small, medium, and large sized business. It offers strategic services, such as collaboration, cloud PBX, SIP trunking, inbound call control, and network services; enabling services, including ethernet, broadband, and mobile; and traditional call and line services.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Gamma Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gamma Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.