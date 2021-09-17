John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, an increase of 118.2% from the August 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

JHS stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.88. 7,860 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,109. John Hancock Income Securities Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.81 and a fifty-two week high of $16.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.191 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its stake in John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 302,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,837,000 after purchasing an additional 9,790 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 75,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 12,597 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 37,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 9,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.66% of the company’s stock.

About John Hancock Income Securities Trust

John Hancock Income Securities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It invests primarily in corporate and government bonds with average maturity of 7.57 years.

