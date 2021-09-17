John Menzies (LON:MNZS) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $312.94

John Menzies plc (LON:MNZS) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 312.94 ($4.09) and traded as low as GBX 262 ($3.42). John Menzies shares last traded at GBX 273 ($3.57), with a volume of 561,810 shares.

MNZS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of John Menzies in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of John Menzies from GBX 415 ($5.42) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st.

The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 552.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 309.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 312.74. The company has a market cap of £274.76 million and a PE ratio of -6.59.

John Menzies plc provides aviation services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers ground and cargo handling; into-plane fueling services and fuel farm management to airlines, airports, oil companies, and other partners; executive services, which includes lounge provision and meet-and-greet services for executive and VIP air travel; and offline services for airline customers, as well as cargo forwarding services.

