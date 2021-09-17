Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.860-$0.880 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.890. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Johnson Controls International also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.640-$2.660 EPS.

JCI traded down $0.28 on Friday, reaching $75.03. 134,182 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,186,238. Johnson Controls International has a one year low of $39.79 and a one year high of $76.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $53.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.74.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.83. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 9.79%. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 24th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.21%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on JCI shares. Barclays raised shares of Johnson Controls International from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $70.50.

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total transaction of $12,049,320.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

