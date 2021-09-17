Jonestrading Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX)

Jonestrading restated their buy rating on shares of Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) in a report released on Thursday, TipRanks reports. Jonestrading currently has a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SBTX. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Silverback Therapeutics from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Silverback Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.20.

Shares of SBTX stock opened at $12.50 on Thursday. Silverback Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $11.31 and a 52 week high of $63.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $437.95 million and a PE ratio of -1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.10.

Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.16). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Silverback Therapeutics will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Endurant Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Silverback Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $4,298,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Silverback Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $408,000. Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Silverback Therapeutics by 82.7% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 377,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,665,000 after acquiring an additional 170,948 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Silverback Therapeutics by 3.6% in the second quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 173,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,371,000 after acquiring an additional 6,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Silverback Therapeutics by 97,950.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,918 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silverback Therapeutics Company Profile

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops tissue targeted therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, chronic viral infections, and other serious diseases. Its lead product candidate is SBT6050, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial, a TLR8 agonist linker-payload conjugated to a HER2-directed monoclonal antibody that targets tumors, such as breast, gastric, and non-small cell lung cancers.

