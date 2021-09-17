JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) a €61.00 Price Target

BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) received a €61.00 ($71.76) price objective from research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 12.63% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €69.00 ($81.18) price target on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on BNP Paribas in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays set a €48.30 ($56.82) target price on BNP Paribas in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on BNP Paribas in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €59.73 ($70.27).

BNP opened at €54.16 ($63.72) on Friday. BNP Paribas has a one year low of €57.24 ($67.34) and a one year high of €69.17 ($81.38). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €52.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is €53.19.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

