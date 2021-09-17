JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades SJM (OTCMKTS:SJMHY) to Neutral

SJM (OTCMKTS:SJMHY) was downgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:SJMHY opened at $2.60 on Wednesday. SJM has a 1 year low of $2.51 and a 1 year high of $5.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.30.

About SJM

SJM Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, develops and operates casinos and related facilities in Macau, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates through Gaming Operations; and Hotel, Catering and Retail Operations segments. The Gaming Operations segment engages in the VIP gaming, mass market table gaming, slot machine, and other gaming operations, as well as operates satellite casinos.

