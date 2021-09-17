JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Wynn Macau (OTCMKTS:WYNMF) to Underweight

Wynn Macau (OTCMKTS:WYNMF) was downgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wynn Macau from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

OTCMKTS:WYNMF opened at $0.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 1.38. Wynn Macau has a one year low of $0.78 and a one year high of $2.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.61.

Wynn Macau, Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates the Wynn Palace and Wynn Macau casino resorts in Macau. The company's Wynn Palace resort features approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space providing 24-hour gaming and various games comprising private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel with a total of 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; and 14 food and beverage outlets.

