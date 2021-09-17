JulSwap One Day Volume Hits $752,578.00 (JULD)

JulSwap (CURRENCY:JULD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. In the last week, JulSwap has traded down 0.8% against the dollar. One JulSwap coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0238 or 0.00000050 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. JulSwap has a total market cap of $13.28 million and approximately $752,578.00 worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002253 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.80 or 0.00070936 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.21 or 0.00120066 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $85.59 or 0.00179618 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,412.75 or 0.07162042 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,521.52 or 0.99729352 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $395.18 or 0.00829329 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

JulSwap Coin Profile

JulSwap’s total supply is 799,383,875 coins and its circulating supply is 559,167,484 coins. JulSwap’s official Twitter account is @JulSwap . JulSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@justliquidity . The official website for JulSwap is julswap.com

According to CryptoCompare, “JulD is the Community Token from JulSwap which allows users to participate in the special events on JulSwap. JulD mission is to introduce crypto to all people worldwide and to build one of the biggest crypto communities. “

JulSwap Coin Trading

