Justin E. Mirro Sells 263,762 Shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Stock

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Director Justin E. Mirro sold 263,762 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total value of $5,750,011.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of QS stock opened at $21.34 on Friday. QuantumScape Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.25 and a fifty-two week high of $132.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion and a PE ratio of -54.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 62.45 and a current ratio of 62.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.82.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). Sell-side analysts forecast that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on QS. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on QuantumScape in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QuantumScape presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.14.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QS. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in QuantumScape by 79.5% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 116.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 11,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in QuantumScape during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.67% of the company’s stock.

QuantumScape Company Profile

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

