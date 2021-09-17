JustInvest LLC Buys 5,755 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

JustInvest LLC increased its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 225.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,755 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $2,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Linde by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of Linde by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 1,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 1,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LIN traded down $4.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $308.45. The stock had a trading volume of 43,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,781,983. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $159.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.78. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $214.14 and a 1 year high of $317.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $305.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $292.20.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 11.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Linde plc will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.52%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LIN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Linde from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Societe Generale lifted their price objective on Linde from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Linde in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC lifted their target price on Linde from $272.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $337.36.

About Linde

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

